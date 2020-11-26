Traitor at the polls

admin 15 hours ago

By Anthony Stewart, PhD Some have found the pattern of voting contrary to the opinion polls and are wondering what accounts for this? The extent and nature of treating and bribery, if any, are yet …
Lowmans Wd man charged with murder

Wed Nov 25 , 2020
A Lowmans Windward man was, on Wednesday, brought before the Serous Offences Court, charged with the murder of a fellow villager. Joffrey James, 46, was charged that on Sunday, Nov. 22, he murdered…

