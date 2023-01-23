Tributes Pour In After The Death Of Yves Renard – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

Tributes have been pouring in following the death of community and cultural activist and respected environmentalist Yves Renard who passed away last week.

The Saint Lucia National Trust (SLNT) expressed ‘great sadness’, describing Renard as one of the organisation’s long-time friends and supporters.

On its Facebook page, the SLNT recalled that Renard worked alongside the organisation in many roles.

They included being an advisor, a ‘staunch proponent’ of sustainable development, community development, culture, and more.

And the SLNT noted that the former Councillor recently led the organisation through the challenging task of drafting its strategic plan.

“His legacy touches many people’s lives,” the Trust asserted.

His friend Andy Narell recalled that Renard worked in dozens of Caribbean and African countries, wrote reports, and chaired meetings involving 20+ countries.

Narell noted that Renard was involved in dozens of projects in Saint Lucia at any given time, focusing especially on developing Laborie’s culture and education.

For his part, former Sustainable Development Minister Dr. James Fletcher said he had worked with many people over the years.

But he explained that none had been as easy, effortless, and enjoyable to work with as Yves Renard.

Fletcher described Renard as an unapologetic proponent of sustainable development and environmental protection.

He recalled that Renard co-founded and led the Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI).

Renard also served as President of PANOS Caribbean and played a leading role in other conservation bodies.

Fletcher described him as one of the Caribbean’s most outstanding environmentalists.

And Christopher Hunte wrote: “”He saw all the value in us, that we still haven’t fully seen in ourselves. Saint Lucia has lost a Son.”

