Tributes to ULP performances by Government officials in Parliament – NBC SVG

Minister of Urban Development, Julian Francis has congratulated the Unity Labour Party for its role in transforming the lives of Vincentians over the past twenty one years.

Mr. Francis spoke in Parliament yesterday about the achievements of the party, which is celebrating 21 years of Governance in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/ULP-PERFORMANCE.mp3

Minister of Urban Development and General Secretary of the Unity Labour Party, Julian Francis.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Saboto Caesar said he is pleased to be associated with the Unity Labour Party over the years.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/ULP-SABOTO.mp3