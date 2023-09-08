Trinbago Knight Riders defeated St Lucia Kings by 7 wickets with 7 balls remaining at the Brian Lara Academy at Tarouba in south Trinidad yesterday.

The scores: St Lucia Kings 167-3 off 20 overs (Colin Munro 72 not out off 51 balls, Sean Williams 34 not out off 17 balls, Roston Chase 32 off 31 balls), Trinbago Knight Riders 169-3 off 18.5 overs (Mark Dyal 57 off 45 balls, Lorcan Tucker 38 off 31 balls),

In yesterday’s other Men’s CPL match also at the Brian Lara Academy, Guyana Amazon Warriors beat Barbados Royals by 3 runs.

The scores: Guyana Amazon Warriors 181-9 off 20 overs (Saim Ayub 58 off 35 balls, Shai Hope 50 off 40 balls, Carlos Brathwaite 4-27), Barbados Royals 178-8 off 20 overs (Laurie Evans 44 off 27 balls, Rovman Powell 39 off 19 balls).