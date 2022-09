The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Trinbago Knight Riders Women beat Barbados Royals Women by 10 runs in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) yesterday to win the Championship at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis.

The scores: Trinbago Knight Riders Women 100-7 off 20 overs (Deandra Dottin 59, Hayley Mathews 3-22), Barbados Royals Women 90 off 18.4 overs (Hayley Mathews 46, Anicia Mohammed 3-16, Sheneta Grimmond 2-22, Hayley Jensen 2-18, Sune Luus 2-17).