Trinidad and St.Lucia announces Swimming squad for the FINA World Short-Course Swimming Championships – NBC SVG

The Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago and St. Lucia Aquatics Federation have announced their respective teams for the FINA World Short-Course Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi from tomorrow to next Tuesday.

Trinidad and Tobago will be represented Cherelle Thompson in the Women’s 50 metres Freestyle and 50 metres Butterfly; Dylan Carter in the Men’s 50 metres Freestyle, 50 metres Butterfly, 50 metres Backstroke, 100 metres Butterfly, and 100 metres Freestyle, and Nikoli Blackman in the Men’s 400 metres Freestyle and 1500 metres Freestyle.

The St. Lucia team is Jayhan Odlum-Smith in the Men’s 50 metres Butterfly and the 100 metres Freestyle, Mikaili Charlemagne in the Women’s 50 metres Butterfly and 50 metres Freestyle, Naima Hazell in the Women’s 50 metres Breaststroke and the 50 metres Backstroke, and Terrel Monplaisir in the Men’s 50 metres Breaststroke and 50 metres Freestyle.