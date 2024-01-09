Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister and U.S. Secretary of State Address Regional Challenges

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Tues. Jan. 30, 2024: Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, on Monday engaged in discussions on diplomatic relations with United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, underscoring the significance of their partnership.

Antony Blinken expressed the United States’ recognition of Trinidad and Tobago as a vital partner, highlighting collaboration in areas such as energy security and climate resilience, aligning with the United States-Caribbean Partnership to address the climate crisis. Additionally, they joined forces to combat violent crime and firearm trafficking, prioritizing regional prosperity and opportunity.

Blinken acknowledged the importance of addressing regional challenges in countries like Venezuela and Haiti while emphasizing the strength of their bilateral ties. He commended the partnership’s growth over the past couple of years.

Prime Minister Rowley expressed his satisfaction with the meeting, emphasizing the importance of the relationship between Washington and the wider Caribbean. He recognized the United States as a major trading partner with a substantial Trinidad and Tobago diaspora.

The discussions encompassed various key issues, including energy, education, crime prevention, training, and technical assistance. National security and firearms trafficking were also focal points, with the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative playing a role. The talks briefly touched on Venezuela, energy security, cyber and digital policy, and Haiti’s ongoing instability.

Prime Minister Rowley also met with United States Trade Representative, Ambassador Katherine Tai, to explore opportunities for expanding the bilateral economic partnership, including discussions on the Caribbean Basin Initiative and supply chain management.

The Trinidad and Tobago delegation included Foreign and CARICOM Affairs Minister, Dr. Amery Browne; Minister of Energy and Energy Industries and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young; Minister of Digital Transformation, Assel Bacchus; and Chief of Defence Staff of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, Air Vice-Marshal Darryl Daniel.