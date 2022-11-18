Trinidad and Tobago Red Force defeats Barbados Pride in the Regional super 50 semi finals

Barbados Pride were in early trouble at 13-2 in the fourth over, and then 45-3, before they recovered to 108, after Johnathan Carter and Nicholas Kirton shared a 63-run partnership that took them to 108 in their chase of the 313 required for victory. They were in further trouble at 118-5 and still 195 runs behind, and then were 146-6. They reached 239-6 after a run-a-ball 93 runs for the seventh wicket between Akeem Jordon and Roshon Primus, then they slipped to 239-8.

Barbados Pride eventually reached 302-8 off their 50 overs. Roston Primus scored an unbeaten 130 off 79 balls, his highest List A score. Jonathan Carter made 45, Nicholas Kirton 35 and Akeem Jordon 33. They needed 17 runs off the final over from fast bowler, Shannon Gabriel.

Primus hit the first ball for four but three dot balls followed, leaving Barbados Pride needing 13 runs from 2 deliveries. Primus scored 2 runs off the fifth ball, and the match was all but over. Gabriel with 4-43 was the best bowler for Trinidad and Tobago Red Force.

The final scores: Trinidad and Tobago Red Force 312-6 off 50 overs, Barbados Pride 302-8 off 50 overs.

Semi-Final 2 is being played today at 2.00 p. m at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda, with the Final scheduled for Saturday at the same venue, also at 2.00 p. m.