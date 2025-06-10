Tropical Shipping Supports Pediatric Care in SVG 

From left to right – Lauren McIntosh-Shallow (Executive Director, Caribbean, World Pediatrics), Atyna Harry (Program Assistant, World Pediatrics), Roxanne Richards-Layne (Sales Coordinator, Tropical Shipping), Maxine Howard (Sales Manager, Tropical Shipping). This photograph was provided by Tropical Shipping St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

By Admin. Updated 4:37 p.m., Tuesday, June 10, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

Tropical Shipping St. Vincent & the Grenadines recently presented a cheque of EC$2,700.00 to World Pediatrics in support of pediatric healthcare services.

Tropical Shipping stated in a press release, “This contribution will assist in defraying costs associated with providing critical pediatric medical services to children across St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the wider Eastern Caribbean region.”

World Pediatrics (WP) is a non-profit organization that delivers life-changing surgical and diagnostic pediatric care to children in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Eastern Caribbean since 2002. This past year, the organization evaluated over 1,500 Caribbean children and conducted over 200 surgeries across various pediatric specialties.

Sales Manager of Tropical Shipping, Maxine Howard expressed the company’s enthusiasm for supporting WP for another year, highlighting her company’s longstanding commitment to making a meaningful difference in the communities. “We are proud to contribute to a cause that directly impact the lives of children and their families, and we remain committed to initiatives that support the people of the islands we serve.” Howard stated.

Mrs. McIntosh-Shallow extended heartfelt thanks to Tropical Shipping for its continued support, stating, “We are thankful for this continued partnership with Tropical Shipping over the years. This contribution, much like the previous ones, plays a vital role in expanding access to advanced pediatric care to children in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Eastern Caribbean. This support helps ensure that every child, regardless of their circumstances, can access specialized and advanced pediatric care they need to thrive.”