Tropical Storm Bret causes thousands of dollars’ worth of agricultural produce to be lost

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has given a preliminary report of damage across the country caused by Tropical Storm Bret, last week.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face program this morning, the Prime Minister said he received the Preliminary Damage assessment from the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) Office.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said assessors went out across the country during the weekend to assess the damage and in relation to Agriculture it was estimated that there was close to two hundred and fifty thousand dollars of loss in produce.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said in the area of housing, the damage assessment commenced last Friday and is continuing

