Tropical wave expected to affect the island later today

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service (Met Office) says an approaching tropical wave is expected to affect the islands later today into tomorrow.

The Met Office says this is expected to result in occasional cloudy skies with light to moderate showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Thereafter, improvement in the weather conditions can be expected before another tropical wave approaches by late Sunday.

Occasional breezy conditions will persist during the next few days with winds from the east-to-east northeast ranging between 15 to 30 km/h. Seas will remain slight to moderate in open waters with swells ranging between 1.0 m to 1.5 m.

Meanwhile, the layer of Saharan dust haze across the islands is forecast to gradually diminish, allowing for improved visibility and air quality.

Photo by: Popular Mechanics