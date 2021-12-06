Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School Mustangs emerge victorious

Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School Mustangs are the Champions of the ECGC Island Sipz Water St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Netball Championship.

At the Hard Court of the College at its Villa Camous yesterday afternoon, one goal separated the teams in the Final as Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School Mustangs clinched the title with a 13-12 victory over Bethel High School Lasses.

Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School Mustangs enjoyed a 3-0 lead in the first quarter before Bethel High School Lasses rebounded to tie that period 4-4. By the end of the second quarter, Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School Mustangs had taken a 9-6 lead, which they extended to 12-8 at the end of the third quarter. Bethel High School Lasses applied pressure in the final quarter by scoring 4 goals and restricting Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School Mustangs to 1. With only seconds remaining on the clock, Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School Mustangs held off a last-minute surge from Bethel High School Lasses to clinch the title at 13-12.

Kayla Miller and Zonique Vincent played outstandingly for Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School Mustangs, while Samayaa Connel and Kearton Campbell were exceptional for Bethel High School Lasses.

Central Leeward Secondary School Warriors secured third place after their opponents, defending champions, Teachers Combined did not show-up for the match.