World News
Trump pauses Mexico, Canada tariffs; Musk’s Treasury, USAID role questioned
03 February 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Donald Trump announced a 30-day suspension on US tariffs after agreements were reached on border security.
- The Mexican and Canadian leaders agreed to send thousands of police to their borders with the US to fight drug trafficking and undocumented migration.
Related News
23 January 2025
US judge blocks Trump’s order restricting birthright citizenship
03 February 2025
As Germany braces for election, backing the far-right AfD no longer a taboo
21 January 2025
Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events
06 January 2025