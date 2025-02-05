Glen Resident Charged with Isaiah’s Murder  SVG’s Georgetown Secondary wins CARICOM High School Agriculture Competition  2 Men charged with unlawful sexual intercourse with minors  St. Vincent Brewery launches programme to help young athletes with essential sports gear  Here is the police report on Normanie’s death  SVG receives over 7,000 chicks to help with food security 
Trump says US ‘will take over’ and ‘own’ Gaza in redevelopment plan 

04 February 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

United States President Donald Trump has said that the US will “take over” and “own” Gaza as part of a plan to turn the enclave into “the Riviera of the Middle East”.

In extraordinary remarks on Tuesday, Trump said his administration would redevelop the territory in a bid to “supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area.”

“The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it, too. We’ll own it,” Trump said at the White on Tuesday after talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“And be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on this site, level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings.”

 

