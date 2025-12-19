World News
Trump’s Justice Department faces deadline to release Epstein files
19 December 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Published On 19 Dec 2025
- US President Donald Trump’s Justice Department faces deadline to release documents from its investigations into late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, after Congress overwhelmingly approved a new law forcing their disclosure last month.
- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will hold a year-end news conference at 11:30pm (1630GMT), with Gaza, Venezuela and USAID cuts likely to top the agenda.
