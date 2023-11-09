Tsunamis pose real threat to SVG – says Deputy Director of NEMO

Tsunamis are a real threat to St Vincent and the Grenadines

So says Deputy Director of the National Emergency Kenson Stoddard who made the statement while speaking at the VC3 Round Table Talk program which focused on Tsunamis, as World Tsunami Awareness Day was observed on Sunday November 5th.

He stressed the importance for St. Vincent and the Grenadines to be tsunami ready.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/STODARRD-TSUNAMIS.mp3

Mr. Stoddard said it is important to spread awareness about tsunamis as St. Vincent and the Grenadines is surrounded by various threats that can trigger a tsunami.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/KENSON-AWARENESS.mp3