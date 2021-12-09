Tunghai University and the Taiwanese Embassy of SVG signs memorandum of understanding

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Tunghai University and the Taiwanese Embassy of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the International Elite Cultivation Program.

Through the program, outstanding students from St. Vincent and the Grenadines can pursue an undergraduate, graduate, or doctoral degree at Tunghai University.

The agreement provides scholarships to up to eight qualified students per academic year contingent upon each student’s acceptance by their department of choice.

The approved annual scholarship will be issued in the fall semester and in the spring semester after the recipient has completed enrollment procedures.

The Memorandum of Understanding will be in effect for five years.