Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and wife test positive for Covid-19

Istanbul, Turkey (CNN)Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife, Emine, have tested positive for Covid-19.

Erdogan said on Twitter that the couple had contracted the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and were experiencing mild symptoms.

“We will continue our work at home. We look forward to your prayers,” he said.

Erdogan had traveled to Ukraine on Thursday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over the ongoing tensions with Russia in the area, before returning home to Turkey.

The Turkish President said he was willing to serve as a mediator and host a summit between Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.