Turkey’s inflation hits two-decade high of 70%

The content originally appeared on: CNN
The currency slide
was triggered by a 500 basis point interest rate easing cycle which began last September under pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan, triggering the sustained surge in consumer prices.
Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 7.25%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 6%. Annually, consumer price inflation was forecast to be 68%.
The surge in consumer prices was driven by a 105.9% leap in the transportation sector, which includes energy prices, and a 89.1% jump in food and non-alcoholic drinks prices, the data showed.
Month-on-month, food and non-alcoholic drink prices rose the most with 13.38% and house prices rose 7.43%.
The government has said inflation will fall under its new economic programme, which prioritises low interest rates to boost production and exports with the goal of achieving a current account surplus.
However, economists see inflation remaining high for the rest of 2022 due to the Ukraine war.