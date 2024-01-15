TVET is swiftly advancing locally – says Chief Education Officer

Technical and Vocational Education Training TVET is swiftly advancing in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

That is according to Chief Education Officer Kay Martin-Jack while providing an overview of the facility this morning’s opening.

Martin-Jack says the institution will allow persons to acquire practical skills necessary in the rapid changing industry as she listed some of the key features of the facility.

The Chief Education Officer says the institute is a symbol of the ministry’s dedication to promote lifelong learning by opening pathways to endless possibilities.

