Twenty-one families affected by the La Soufriere volcanic eruption will receive their houses next week

Twenty one houses will be handed over to families in Sandy Bay, who were impacted by the La Soufriere volcanic eruption in April 2021.

This was announced by Acting Prime Minister, and Parliamentary Representative for the area, Montgomery Daniel, on NBC’s Face to Face Program this morning.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/HOUSE-HANDOVER1.mp3

Minister Daniel also disclosed that twenty more houses are currently being constructed in Sandy Bay, with support from the Mustique Charitable Trust.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/HOUSE-HANDOVER2.mp3

