Twenty-two football coaches are taking part in the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation’s CONCACAF C License Coaching Course which commenced here on 9th October and will be spread over three months.

The course comprises theoretical sessions via the Zoom platform, and practical sessions at the Sion Hill Playing Field. It is aimed at improving the standard of football through education and the development of coaches.

It is the first time that the course is being conducted here. The Director of Technical Matters at the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation, Theon Gordon is heading a team of local instructors who are the course facilitators, including Kendale Mercury, Ralph Stowe, Alfred Grant, Wayde Jackson, Andrew Bramble and Roxell John.

FIFA’s Regional Technical Consultant and Coaching Educator, Lenny Lake spent last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday here to lend his expertise to the course.

While here, Lake conducted an assessment of the coaches in the CONCACAF B License course, the highest level of certification in the Regional Football body.