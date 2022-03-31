Two active cases of Covid-19 here in SVG ; one person hospitalized – NBC SVG

The Ministry of Health says the number of COVID-19 cases remains at two, while one person is hospitalized.

In its latest update, the Ministry says No new PCR or Rapid antigen cases were recorded yesterday.

To date, the total PCR Covid-19 cases amount to 6,746. Total Rapid Antigen cases 1,589 and Total PCR and Rapid Antigen cases 8,335. The total recoveries 6,638.

The Ministry of Health has carried out 98,567 tests and under the National Vaccination Program 69, 695 total vaccines administered. 36,064 first dose. 30,156 second dose and 3,475 boosters.