Two Bills received their first reading in Parliament yesterday – NBC SVG

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG
Two Bills received their first reading, during a lengthy meeting of Parliament held here yesterday.
The Proceeds of Crime Amendment Bill and the Electronic Communications Bill were both read for the first time, and sent to Select Committees.
Yesterday’s session featured mainly congratulatory remarks from Members of Parliament on the Government side, for the Unity Labour Party, ULP, on its 21st anniversary in office.
Parliament has been suspended until Thursday March 31st at ten in the morning.
