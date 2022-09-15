Two Books of Condolences opened for Vincentians to express their condolences to the family of last weekend’s vehicular accident

Two Books of Condolences are being opened here for Vincentians to express their condolences to residents of Clare Valley who lost their loved ones in the tragic vehicle accident on the weekend.

Word of this came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during NBC’s Face to Face programme yesterday.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/PM-CONDOLENCE-BOOKS.mp3

The five men who died in the traffic accident were passengers on a mini-van that went over an embankment on the Old Sandy Bay Public Road, while on their way to a funeral in Owia.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the entire Government has been mobilized to provide the necessary support to the bereaved families.