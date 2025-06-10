SVG Shines with Silver-Gilt at UK’s Chelsea Flower Show  Large waves and dangerous rip currents: Sea bathers urged to stay out of the water  SVG to celebrate Indian Arrival Day on June 1st  Police issue statement on bodies found in boat in Canouan  HER Programme Supports Women Entrepreneurs in Mayreau After Hurricane Beryl  BREAKING: 1 dead after accident in Fountain area 
World News

Two Chinese aircraft carriers seen in Pacific for first time, Japan says 

10 June 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

Two Chinese aircraft carriers have been seen operating in the Pacific at once for the first time, Japan’s Ministry of Defence has said.

China’s Shandong and four other vessels on Monday sailed within Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

list of 4 items

list 1 of 4

Trump sends Marines to LA, doubles number of National Guard

list 2 of 4

Chinese man in US pleads guilty to exporting guns, ammo to North Korea

list 3 of 4

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,202

list 4 of 4

UK political class “schizophrenic” about national defence

end of list

The aircraft carrier conducted landing and takeoff drills involving its fighter jets and helicopters in waters north of the Pacific atoll of Okinotori, the ministry said.

Tokyo’s announcement came a day after Japanese officials said the Liaoning, the older of China’s two operating aircraft carriers, had entered waters near the remote island of Minamitorishima.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tokyo would step up surveillance and had conveyed “an appropriate message” to China, without elaborating.

On Monday, Hayashi, who is Tokyo’s top spokesman, said China’s growing maritime activity appeared to be aimed at bolstering its capability to carry out missions farther from its shores.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian on Monday defended the aircraft carriers’ movements, describing them as “fully consistent with international law and international practices”.

Advertisement

“Our national defence policy is defensive in nature. We hope Japan will view those activities objectively and rationally,” Lin told a regular news conference.

 

Support us

Related News

02 June 2025

Israel destroys Gaza dialysis hospital; outrage over killings at aid sites 

04 June 2025

‘Disgusting abomination’: Why is Elon Musk slamming Trump’s budget bill? 

24 May 2025

Israeli raid kills Gaza doctor’s 9 children; another boy starves to death 

18 May 2025

Photos: Tens of thousands join worldwide protests to mark Palestinian Nakba 