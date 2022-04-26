Two dead in new Ebola outbreak in DRC

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Health authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo are scrambling to contain an Ebola outbreak after a second person died from the virus, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday.

The country declared a new outbreak of the disease last week after the death of a 31-year-old man, who was diagnosed with the disease in Mbandaka, in the DRC’s northwestern Equateur Province, after being sick for more than a week. His sister-in-law, a 25-year-old woman, was the second victim. She died on April 25.

“This is very sad news, and we must continue to put all our effort into saving the lives of anyone else who may have contracted the virus. So far, at least 145 people have been listed as contacts,” Dr. Fiona Braka, the team lead for emergency responses at the WHO Regional Office for Africa, said in a statement sent to CNN.

WHO said investigations to determine the source of the current outbreak remain ongoing. There have been three outbreaks of Ebola in Equateur Province since 2018.

The woman began experiencing symptoms on April 13, Braka said, adding that “responders have been working intensely to find anyone who may have interacted with her while she was symptomatic and are closely monitoring their health.”

