Two local men have been arrested and charged with the handling of stolen goods

The police have arrested and jointly charged Steven Boucher, 24 years old labourer of Diamond and Tyson Thorpe, 31 years old labourer of Calder with the offence of Handling Stolen Goods on 17.11.2021.

According to investigations, the accused men allegedly had in their possession one hundred and twenty (120) mature oranges reasonably suspected of being stolen or unlawfully obtained. The incident occurred at Calder on 17.11.2021.

The Accused men appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on Thursday, November 18, 2021to answer the charge and plead not guilty.

The matter was adjourned to 06.12.2021 at the Calliaqua Magistrate Court.

Meanwhile Jolany James, 28 years old farmer of South Rivers was arrested and charged with two (2) counts of Wounding on 17.11.2021 as a consequence of an incident that occurred at South Rivers on 05.11.21.

Investigations carried out by the police revealed that the Accused (1) allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 54 years old farmer of South Rivers by shooting him to the back of his head with a homemade fish gun and (2) did unlawfully and maliciously wound the virtual complainant by striking him to the back of his head with the homemade fish gun.

The Accused appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on Thursday, November 18, 2021 to answer the charges and pleaded not guilty.

Bail was denied and the matters were adjourned to 22.11.2021 at the Colonarie Magistrate Court.