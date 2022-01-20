Two more Covid-19 deaths recorded here in SVG – NBC SVG

A 74-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man are the latest persons to succumb to the Covid 19 virus in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Health Services Sub-Committee of NEMO said the woman tested positive for COVID-19 on January 6th, and was admitted to the isolation ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. She died on the Tuesday 18th of January of Covid 19 pneumonia.

The male patient presented at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital with symptoms typical of Covid-19. He tested positive for Covid 19 on January 19th, and later died at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Health officials said he was determined to have died of Covid 19 pneumonia.

The Health Committee says both patients were unvaccinated, and their deaths take the toll from Covid 19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to 90.