Two new markets scheduled to officially open this Thursday

Two new markets will be officially opened on Thursday for vendors plying their trade in the streets of Kingstown.

The opening of the markets comes as the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues with efforts to clean-up the nation’s capital.

Warden of the Kingstown Town Board Mr. Clayton Burgin said the facilities will cater for almost 400 vendors.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/BURGIN-NEW-MARKETS.mp3

Burgin said plans are also in place to accommodate vendors who ply their trade in Kingstown only on the weekend.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/WEEKEND-VENDORS.mp3

Thursday’s opening ceremony begins at 9am and will be aired live on NBC Radio.