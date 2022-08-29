Two new positive COVID-19 cases recorded here in SVG

Two new positive COVID-19 cases were recorded here yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to eighteen (18).

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment says the two cases were recorded from four tests carried out yesterday.

Health officials say to date there are 9,428 COVID-19 cases here and 9,295 total recoveries

Currently, four people are hospitalized, one of whom is fully vaccinated and three are unvaccinated.

A total of 72,531 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered here. 37,146 persons received their first dose. 31,257 persons had their second dose and 4,128 received boosters.