Two officers of the RSVGPF graduate from UWI Open Campus

Two police officers have added their names to the list of university graduates in the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

On October 16, Corporal Verna John and Constable Jorvani Browne were among a batch of students who graduated virtually from the University of the West Indies Open Campus.

John was awarded a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work and a Minor in Youth Development Work with first class honours while Browne was awarded a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting. Both officers enrolled at the Open Campus in 2016 and 2017 respectfully.

In an interview with staff at the public relations and complaints department, both officers could not hide their joy and satisfaction in their successful academic achievement.

An elated Corporal John informed: “Having worked at the Questelles police station for 10 years performing community policing, investigating sexual offences and dealing with juvenile offenders I developed a love and passion for humanity particularly the youths.

My interactions with those juveniles exposed me to numerous contemporary issues that can potentially affect the growth and development of young people. I realised that each of them is individual and they possess innate strength that can be activated by social support and mentoring. Hence I wanted to help make a difference in my country as it relates to crimes and violence.

John who graduated with a Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.96 said: “My academic journey at UWIOC was amazing, remarkable and transformative. My outstanding and consistent GPA always earned me a spot on the university honour roll each semester. Gaining new knowledge, networking, time management, critical thinking, problem-solving, team building, leadership are some of the soft skills which I developed through my venture at UWIOC.

She continued: “Presently I am feeling immensely proud of my accomplishment. It is a testimony of my hard work, determination and perseverance. In January 2022 I will be pursuing a masters degree in forensic psychology at Monroe College in Saint Lucia to further enhance and maximize my employability skills and add value to the police organisation.

For his part a jubilant but relieved Constable Browne posited: “It is often said that the journey of a thousand miles begins with just one step, the journey to complete a bachelor’s of science degree in accounting was no different.

The journey began when I decided to seek personal development and selected the University of the West Indies as my vehicle to acquire such development.

The beginning was filled with doubt and uncertainty the question of whether I would be able to work full time and be able to complete all my schoolwork was very present.”

However according to Browne as he immersed himself in his course of study the journey became shorter day by day.

“As the first semester progressed the doubt and uncertainty was replaced with enthusiasm and determination as I endeavoured to maximize my marks. No longer was I wondering if I can do this, I was now wondering how well I would be able to do in each course and overall,” said Browne.

During his sojourn at UWIOC Constable Browne also used the opportunity to develop his leadership skills. He served as both deputy chapter chair and Chair of the local Guild and later as Treasurer of the regional Guild.

Corporal John is a member of staff at the sexual offences unit while Constable Browne is attached to the financial intelligence unit