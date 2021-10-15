Two senior cops retire

The article originally appeared on: searchlight.vc

News Posted on October 15, 2021

Left to Right: Timothy Hazelwood & Richard Browne

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), bade farewell to two senior members from among its ranks. After serving for a combined total of over 76 years, former Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Richard Browne, and former Superintendent of Police (SoP), Timothy Hazelwood, have retired from the RSVGPF after serving the organisation and the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines with distinction, a release from the police states.

Browne who enlisted in the RSVGPF in April, 1984 “was exposed to training in a number of areas and served at various departments and stations.

“He also served as the Divisional Commander for Eastern, South Central, Central, Grenadines, and Western Divisions, and Commandant of the Police Training School”.

His tenure in the RSVPF ended in September 2021.

Hazelwood who served for 39 years and retired in December 2020, was trained extensively locally, regionally, and internationally in various subject matters, the release states.

“Hazelwood was a very proficient and resourceful law enforcement officer who never shied away from an assignment. No matter how difficult the task was, he always found a way to get it done,” the release added.

The former police superintendent is currently serving as Superintendent of Prisons.

“As both men transition into a new journey in life, the Commissioner of PoliceColin John, the officers, and other ranks of the RSVGPF profoundly thank them for their service and dedication to duty, and wish them a very rewarding and happy retirement,” the release concluded.