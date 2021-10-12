Tyga Arrested For Domestic Violence After Camaryn Swanson Shares Black Eye Photo

Tyga has turned himself in to the police following allegations that he physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson. Swanson filed a police report on the incident yesterday, October 11. Sadly, she shared that she also had physical scars from the alleged incident.

When the story broke, she shared pics of a scratched face with the left side of her face having a black eye, cuts, and bruises. She also claimed that Tyga‘s team lied about what happened to the media and that she was physically assaulted during a domestic dispute. If the allegations prove to be true, then he could be facing a felony charge for assault.

When police showed up at Tyga’s home, he was not there, but according to TMZ, he turned himself in. The report also stated that the rapper was spotted heading into the police department. It is assumed that he is going to give his side of the story.

Video captured him walking into the station but he offered no comment. According to Swanson, she can prove that he hit her. Yesterday, the IG model also shared a screenshot of a conversation to prove her side of the story.

Camaryn Swanson IG

“@Tmz_tv I’ve been emotionally, mentally, and physically abused and I’m not hiding it anymore,” she captioned the photo showing her injuries. She’s also denied a report from TMZ that insinuated that she showed up at the house uninvited.

“I didn’t show up “screaming” or invited. When I tried to leave he physically assaulted and refused to let me leave for hours,” she added to a screenshot which also had an exchange in which Tyga sent a car to her house to pick her up around 2:55 AM.

Other reports indicate that she showed up at the house acting belligerent and that Tyga reportedly invited her inside before things apparently got very physical. It also appears that Swanson’s mother picked her up before they went to the police, and according to the police report, she was left with visible marks from being hit.

Swanson recently posted a video to her Instagram story, which she captioned, “I’m so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to his but I have to stand up for myself.”

Until the matter is settled in court, there’s no way to tell whose side of the story is true, but we’ll keep you updated as the matter progresses.