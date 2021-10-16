Tyga Breaks Silence On Domestic Violence Case With Ex Camaryn Swanson

Tyga has broken his silence on allegations of domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend

The rapper is setting the record straight as he claims that he was not arrested by the police after his ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson, disclosed that the rapper abused her and had evidence to prove what he did.

Swanson shared videos which she claimed were as a result of the “Rack City” rapper giving her a black eye during a domestic incident.

Tyga was not immediately arrested, but later, he turned himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department and was charged for the domestic violence incident.

The rapper, however, is claiming that he was never taken into custody and has not been charged.

“I want everyone to know that the allegations against me are false. I was not arrested. I took myself into the police station and cooperated. I have not been charged with any crime,” he said on an Instagram Story.

According to details from the police, Tyga and Swanson got into an argument at his Los Angeles home that went on for hours. The argument became physical in which Swanson suffered injuries to her face and hand.

Swanson insinuated on Instagram that the rapper has been abusive to her during their relationship.

“I’ve been emotionally, mentally, and physically abused and I’m not hiding it anymore,” she wrote. “I’m so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this but I have to stand up for myself.”

Swanson shared screenshots of a conversation between her and Tyga before the incident as she dispelled previous reports, which suggested that she showed up at the rapper’s house under the influence of drugs or alcohol around 3 am.

“Unfortunately ‘someone’ released a false narrative to TMZ painting me out to be somebody I am not, accusing me of things that did not happen and that I did not do,” Swanson wrote. “With that being said I took matters into my own hands and posted the TRUTH with proof tagging tmz AFTER they released the fake news,” Swanson said on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department website is showing that Tyga, whose real name is Michael Stevenson, was arrested and charged for the incident, and he is out on $50,000 bail.

He is scheduled to appear in court on February 8, 2022, to answer to the charges.