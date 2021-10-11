Tyga’s Ex Camaryn Swanson Files Police Report & Shares Photos Of Alleged Domestic Abuse

Tyga’s ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson, has leveled some serious accusations against Tyga saying he abused her and now she has reported it to cops.

Swanson is claiming that Tyga attacked her in an act of domestic violence, and she has receipts that prove that Tyga’s team has lied to the media about what happened. On Monday evening, Swanson shared photos showing her scratched face with the left side of her face having a black eye, cuts, and bruises, which she alleges was done to her by TRaww.

On Monday, the IG model shared a screenshot of a conversation as she challenged the account given by Tyga’s team, saying that she showed up uninvited to his house and started an altercation.

“@Tmz_tv I’ve been emotionally, mentally, and physically abused and I’m not hiding it anymore,” she captioned the photo showing her injuries.

She also disputed an earlier report by TMZ saying she was at his house uninvited.

“I didn’t show up “screaming” or invited. When I tried to leave he physically assaulted and refused to let me leave for hours,” she captioned a screenshot which had an exchange in which Tyga sends a car to her house to pick her up around 2:55 AM.

Camaryn Swanson IG

The young woman also shared that she was “embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this point but I have to stand up for myself,” she captioned another video showing her wrist and face.

Earlier reports claim that Tyga said Swanson had shown up uninvited and was screaming around 3:00 AM.

He claims the two got into a fight which led to the injuries. According to TMZ, the police are investigating, and the rapper is said to be cooperating. Tyga and other family members felt Swanson was under the influence of alcohol, but he let her in despite the screaming.

Meanwhile, the police have taken a report and are investigating the incident as felony domestic violence. Tyga, however, has not been arrested but will be turning himself in to police on Tuesday to give a statement.

The two have been dating for a relatively short period, beginning in early 2021.