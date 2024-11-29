UK MPs vote to advance assisted-dying bill 

Student in intensive care unit after being stabbed in neck  Here are the communities, dates and times for Police Band Christmas Performances  MP appeals for help for Rockies family who lost everything  Man &amp; Woman charged big money for releasing sensitive images of multiple victims  Man hospitalised, unable to speak after being mercilessly beaten in Diamonds  Police release statement on November 15th &amp; 17th killings 
29 November 2024
British MPs have given initial approval to a bill to help terminally ill adults end their lives in England and Wales.

After an impassioned debate, members of the United Kingdom Parliament approved on Friday the so-called assisted dying bill by a vote of 330 to 275.

The vote signals MPs’ approval in principle for the bill and sends it on to further scrutiny in parliament. Similar legislation failed to pass that important first test in 2015.

The vote came after hours of debate – emotional at times – that touched on issues of ethics, grief, the law, faith, crime and money.

Hundreds of people on both sides of the issue gathered outside parliament during the session.

Supporters said the law would provide dignity to the dying and prevent unnecessary suffering while ensuring there are enough safeguards to prevent those near the end of their lives from being coerced into taking their own lives.

Opponents said it would put vulnerable people at risk, potentially coerced, directly or indirectly, to end their lives so they do not become a burden.

Backers of the bill told heart-wrenching stories about constituents and family members who suffered in the final months of their lives and people who died by suicide in secret because it is currently a crime for anyone to provide assistance.

Although the bill was proposed by a member of the ruling centre-left Labour Party, it was an open vote with alliances formed that brought together those who are usually political foes.

The bill would allow adults over the age of 18 who are expected to have fewer than six months to live to request and be provided with help to end their lives, subject to safeguards and protections.

They would have to be capable of taking the fatal drugs themselves, according to the bill.

Other countries that have legalised assisted suicide include Australia, Belgium, Canada and parts of the United States with regulations on who is eligible varying by jurisdiction.

More than 500 British people have ended their lives in Switzerland, where the law allows assisted dying for nonresidents.

 

