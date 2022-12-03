UK provides thousands in grant funding to Antigua and Barbuda

Black Immigrant Daily News

As the world pauses to commemorate the United Nations (UN) International Day of Persons with Disabilities,

the British High Commission St John’s is pleased to announce a major grant award to the Ministry of Social Transformation,

Human Resource Development and the Blue Economy, aimed at improving the lives of individuals living with disabilities.

The Eastern Caribbean $27,333 grant will go towards the development of an aquaponics system for the ministry’s Disability Centre,

which will allow participants to not only learn how to set up and operate such systems, but will ultimately serve as a source of support and income for about 20 participants.

Resident British Commissioner Ms Lindsy Thompson says the news comes at a most fitting time, with ‘Transformative solutions for inclusive development:

the role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world’ serving as this year’s theme for the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

“This grant represents the United Kingdom’s continued support for equity across the globe, especially amid United Nation estimates that an eighth of the world’s population are differently abled,” she said.

“We are pleased to support the Ministry of Social Transformation, Human Resource Development and the Blue Economy in this important endeavour to empower and support vulnerable communities in Antigua and Barbuda.

Media and other important stakeholders will soon be invited to the signing on a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) marking this important development.

