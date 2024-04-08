ULP has delivered progressive agenda

The ruling Unity Labour Party ULP has delivered a progressive agenda over the past twenty-three years, amidst the challenges faced.

This is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves as he addressed Members and supporters of the ULP at a celebration Rally last night at the E.T Joshua Airport Tarmac.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/ULP-AGENDA.mp3

Prime Minister Gonsalves is urging Vincentians to work in solidarity with the Government towards the continued transformation of the country.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/ULP-AGENDA1.mp3

Addresses also came from Ministers Saboto Caesar; Camillo Gonsalves; Carlos James; Keisal Peters; Dr. Orando Brewster and Jamaican Politician Damion Crawford.

There were also performances from local and regional artistes.

Photo credit: Valentino Roger Photography ( Ralph Gonsalves Facebook)