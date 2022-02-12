United States Authorities to build a Shelter and Relief Warehouse facility in Barrouallie – NBC SVG

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the United States Authorities have announced that they will be constructing a Shelter and Relief Warehouse Facility for the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) in the community of Barrouallie.

He made this statement during the Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio to update the nation on matters of national development.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said he received the information through a Diplomatic Note from the U.S Embassy in Barbados.

He said while the U.S Authorities will be handling the design and oversight of the Shelter and Relief Warehouse Facility, they will be employing Vincentians to have some of the construction work done.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/WAREHOUSE1.mp3

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the work is scheduled to commence during the month of March.

He also thanked the Government of the United States for its assistance in strengthening the country’s resilience to respond to disasters.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/WAREHOUSE2.mp3