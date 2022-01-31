United States Women beat Windward Islands women to win match series – NBC SVG

The United States Women’s Under-19s completed a 3-1 win of the 4-match series against the Windward Islands Women’s Under-19s yesterday when they gained a 3-run victory at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex here in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The United States Women’s Under-19s who were sent in to bat first, made 119-4 off their 20 overs. Panesh Ganesh (23) and Disha Dhingo (27) were top-scorers.

Zaida James with 46, led the scoring for the Windward Islands Women’s Under-19s who replied with 116-3 off 20 overs.

The 4-match series was a collaborative effort between Cricket USA, the Windward Islands Cricket Board and the St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association. It was part of the strategy to develop Women’s cricket in the United States of America and the Windward Islands.

Photo by: The Vincentian