United States Women’s Under-19 defeats the Windward Islands Under-19s – NBC SVG

The United States Women’s Under-19s defeated the Windward Islands Women’s Under-19s by 1 wicket in the opening match of their Twenty/20 Series at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex here in St Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday.

The Windward Islands Women’s Under-19s won the toss, batted first and were restricted to 70-6 off 20 overs. Zaida James top-scored with 25 off 29 balls. Fast bowler, Snigdha Paul took 3-8 for USA Women’s Under-19s who replied with 72-1 off 10.3 overs.

The second match of the 4-match series will be played at 1.30 p. m today at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.