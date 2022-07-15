Unlocking the Metaverse Webinar being hosted today

Representatives from the Creative and Cultural Industries are today attending a Webinar on Digital Transformation and Emerging Technologies.

The webinar dubbed ‘Unlocking the Metaverse” is organized by the Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the Organization of American States and META {Facebook}.

Delivering an address at the opening ceremony, Minister of Culture Carlos James stressed the importance of the Webinar towards the further development of the Creative Industry.

Meanwhile … Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves commended the Minister of Culture for taking the lead in hosting this important Webinar.

