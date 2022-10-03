Unsettled weather continues to affect the islands

Scattered showers and a moderate chance of isolated thunderstorms are possible today and tomorrow, as a tropical wave and its trailing instability affects the islands.

The SVG Meteorological Service says a stronger tropical wave currently located in the Central Atlantic will approach the region on Wednesday.

Model guidance indicates that a low associated with this wave will develop to the east of the island chain by Wednesday morning and this could result in isolated thunderstorms activity and showers as the day progresses.

Gusty winds associated with this disturbance can begin to affect SVG as early as tomorrow night. The disturbance should be affecting the islands sometime around Wednesday night into Thursday with model guidance indicating high rainfall amounts.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services says it will continue to monitor and provide the necessary updates.

The Met officials say today and tomorrow are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy with a high chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

On Wednesday, it will be partly cloudy and breezy, becoming increasingly cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms.