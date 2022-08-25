Unvaccinated travelers entering SVG will no longer be required to quarantine once tested negative

Unvaccinated travelers entering SVG will no longer be required to quarantine once tested negative
The Ministry of Health has announced that effective Immediately: Thursday August 25th 2022

Unvaccinated travelers to St. Vincent and the Grenadines :

Will Not be required to complete the Pre-Arrival Form at health.gov.vc.
MUST ARRIVE WITH a negative SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19 test result as per the following: A negative result of a COVID-19 RT-PCR done no more than seventy-two (72) hours or three (3) days before arrival.

OR

A negative SARS-CoV-2 antigen test done 24 hours before arrival may be retested for COVID-19 on arrival in SVG.

Will NOT be required to quarantine in a Tourism Authority/MOHWE approved facility once the arrival COVID-19 test is negative. If the arrival COVID-19 test is positive, the traveler will isolate in a Tourism Authority/MOHWE approved Transition/Quarantine Hotel at their cost. A reservation for a Tourism Authority/MOHWE approved Transition/Quarantine Hotel is therefore no longer required for travel to SVG.

Vaccinated travelers to St. Vincent and the Grenadines:

Will Not be required to complete the Pre-Arrival Form at health.gov.vc.
Fully vaccinated travelers to St. Vincent and the Grenadines DO NOT NEED TO ARRIVE WITH A SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) TEST: MAY be tested for COVID-19 on arrival in SVG as determined by the Port Health Officer.