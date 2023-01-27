Update on McKeeva Bush’s health condition Loop Cayman Islands

Black Immigrant Daily News

A few days ago, MP McKeeva Bush was observed at Health City for pains in his chest and arm. His office assistant, Ms Eva Tomlinson, has now provided an update.

According to Ms Tomlinson, “Mr Bush had his continuing test, observation, and consultation done” at Health City, and “there are no blockages.”

However, what caused the borderline heart failure, is severe and longtime consistent stress.

Doctors’ strong advice is that he must have the complete rest now, and avoid the things that have caused him severe stress which causes heart conditions that are unseen until it happens.

Ms Tomlinson explained further.

Ms Tomlinson said that Mr Bush thanked members of the public for their support, prayers, and understanding of his present condition.

