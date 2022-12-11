UPP Small Business Pull-Up Reveals over spent over $250,000 spent during initiative

Black Immigrant Daily News

After 16 weeks on the road, the United Progressive Party (UPP) “Small Business Pull-Up” has made stops in all 16 constituencies in Antigua.

Last Saturday, the caravan’s final stop on the tour was in the constituency of St Phillip’s South. Patrons supported over 25 micro and small enterprises in Freetown, St. Phillip’s Village, Lyons and Bethesda.

The grand finale, staged at the Bethesda Playing Field, included the closing ceremony for the “Small Business Pull-Up” and the official opening of the Constituency Branch Office. UPP Party Leader, Harold Lovell, hailed the Small Business Pull-Up initiative a rousing success and noted that it provided some key findings that the Party will consider.

Throughout the 16-week tour of the Small Business Pull-Up, patrons visited over 400 micro and small businesses and spent over $250,000.

The initiative also generated over 500,000 views on Facebook.

“Many were surprised to discover such a proliferation of micro and small businesses, including both start-ups and established enterprises. Many have so much untapped talent and opportunities, just waiting to be unleashed and we will help harness their innovativeness and creativity to help reactivate the economy,”Lovell said.

The Political Leader thanked all those who supported the UPP’s Small Business Pull-Up, which was developed to bring relief to micro and small businesses.

“The UPP decided that as a party, we would pool our resources to support small businesses that are struggling amid tough economic realities. Every dollar counts and by working together we recognize that we can have a big impact,” Lovell said.

Based on overwhelming support from both owners and patrons, Lovell announced that a new UPP administration will declare the month of November, “Small Business Pull-Up Month.”

The month-long celebration would begin with the Independence Food Fair on 1st November and include a calendar of exciting cultural and community events and training opportunities, designed to educate and empower small businesses.

The preservation of the local culture and the potential to leverage it as a tourism niche, was also another key finding that emerged from the Small Business Pull-Up initiative.

Lovell sees tremendous potential for the development of community-based tourism as a new niche, that would position small businesses to showcase their unique offerings and other traditions, in order to differentiate the tourism product.

“I really enjoyed seeing how many of these establishments have successfully preserved our local culture. From the culinary art of outdoor cooking using the coal pot, yabba and other culinary secrets, to agroprocessing, with the production of local juices, jams and jellies and body products,” Lovell said.

This marks the conclusion of the Party’s “UPPLIFTMENT WEEK” under the theme “Relief, Recovery and Shared Prosperity.”

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP

NewsAmericasNow.com