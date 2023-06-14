Upstage Xperience Calypso Tent faces judging tonight (June 14)

The Upstage Xperience Calypso Tent will be facing the judges tonight as preliminary judging for the National Calypso competition continues.

Tent Leader, Shaunelle McKenzie said everything is in place for a show of the highest quality.

Miss McKenzie said they have hosted a number of activities thus far and their cast continues to put on presentations of the highest quality.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/WELL1.wav

Miss McKenzie is encouraging members of the public to support this evening’s Preliminary Judging at the Russell’s Auditorium.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/WELL2.wav