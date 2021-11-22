US announces new Nord Stream 2 sanctions on Russian-linked entity and a vessel

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The State Department reported to Congress that it has designated a vessel and a “Russian-linked entity” called Transadria Ltd. that is linked to the controversial pipeline that was built to ferry natural gas from Russia to Germany and has raised concerns about Moscow’s ability to use energy supplies as leverage over Europe.

Blinken said the report to Congress and the sanctions are in keeping with the requirements of the Protecting Europe’s Energy Security Act of 2019.

“Today’s report is in line with the United States’ continuing opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and the U.S. Government’s continued compliance with PEESA,” Blinken said in his statement. “With today’s action, the Administration has now sanctioned 8 persons and identified 17 of their vessels as blocked property pursuant to PEESA in connection with Nord Stream 2.”

Opposition

