US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation says 5 aid workers killed by Hamas 

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, the United States and Israel-backed organisation established to supplant the aid work of the United Nations, has accused Hamas of killing five staff and wounding multiple others in an attack on a bus en route to a food distribution centre.

A bus carrying more than two dozen Palestinians working with the organisation was “brutally attacked” while travelling to a distribution centre west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the foundation said in a statement on Wednesday night.

While the organisation was still gathering facts, “at least” five people were killed and there were “multiple injuries”, the foundation said, adding there were fears that some of its staff had been taken captive.

“We condemn this heinous and deliberate attack in the strongest possible terms. These were aid workers. Humanitarians, brothers, sons, and friends, who were risking their lives every day to help others,” the foundation said.

“Our hearts are broken and our thoughts and prayers are with every victim, every family, and every person still unaccounted for.”

Hamas, which governs Gaza, did not immediately comment on the claims.

Hamas earlier this week denied that it had threatened the foundation after the organisation accused the Palestinian group of making “direct threats” against its operations.

The aid organisation has been strongly criticised by the UN and rights groups, which have accused it of failing to meet basic humanitarian standards.

Numerous Israeli attacks on Palestinians have taken place near the foundation’s distribution sites in Rafah and the Netzarim Corridor, with more than 220 people killed since the group began operations on May 27, according to Gaza health authorities.

In its statement, the foundation, which on Saturday reported that it had been unable to distribute aid due to Hamas threats, said the attack “did not happen in a vacuum”.

“For days, Hamas has openly threatened our team, our aid workers, and the civilians who receive aid from us. These threats were met with silence,” the foundation said.

“Tonight the world must see this for what it is: an attack on humanity,” the foundation added. “We call on the international community to immediately condemn Hamas for this unprovoked attack and continued threat against our people simply trying to feed the Palestinian people.”